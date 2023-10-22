HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the first time, the U.S. has vaccines to fight a trio of viruses that cause fall and winter misery.

On top of the COVID vaccine, doctors urged everyone to get their fall flu shot. And yes, you can get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. They can be giving in one arm or split between two.

Also this year, the RSV vaccine is recommended for people 60 and older and for certain pregnant women. For babies, a vaccine-like medicine to guard against that RSV is expected to arrive next month.