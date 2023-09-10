HOUSTON (KIAH) — As if parents don’t have enough to worry about, now they have to keep their children safe from edibles with CBD and THC that practically mirror their favorite candies and treats.

In Chicago, a mom talked with our sister station about her twins being rushed to the hospital after eating gummy bears that police called edible marijuana gummies. A classmate had given them to her children.

“Eyes red, still shaken up. They had an IV in them. My heart was broken then, and it really just crushed me,” described Ebonique Kemp, mother.

She added her teens were vomiting and had chest pain. They were weak in their arms and legs.

The edibles are made and packaged to look exactly like candy. For example, one product looked exactly like Skittles but was called Zkittles.

“You can imagine how a child might pick this up and think it’s candy,” said Lurie Children’s Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jennifer Hoffmann who has seen a rise in cases of children ingesting edibles by accident.