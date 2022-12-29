TEXAS (KIAH) – According to the Texas Influenza Surveillance Report released Friday, December 23, 2022, from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the positivity rate is down 4.1 percent from 21.1 percent the previous week.

However, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention still listed Texas in the “very high category” with a positivity rate at 17 percent.

Outbreaks have gone up with 3 more reported last week. The outbreaks happened in public health regions in the Texas panhandle, north central, and east Texas. No schools reported outbreaks.

Sadly, there were two more pediatric deaths reported in Texas last week.

The most recent death was a nine-month old girl with underlying conditions. She tested positive for Influenza A.

The second death was reported in October but was awaiting further investigation. This case involved a nine-month-old girl with NO underlying conditions. She tested positive for Influenza B.

These two deaths make seven total pediatric mortalities during the 2022-2023 influenza season.