HOUSTON (KIAH) – Over the counter hearing aids are now available for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. This means Americans don’t have to see an audiologist and potentially save thousands of dollars.

We spoke with representatives with the American speech language hearing association. They are hoping this move will get people the care they need sooner.

While the organization did note the overall lower cost will be a big pro, ASHA wants you to be on the lookout for return policies since the FDA did not mandate that OTC hearing aids should be refundable.

ASHA also pointed out that not everyone should rush out to get a hearing aid. Most of the time its ear wax. Or a person’s impaired earing may be due to a small tumor or other circumstances that needs a specialist’s attention.

“A sudden hearing loss where you wake up in the morning and you can’t hear or dizziness where you have some imbalance of ringing in the ears,” SAID Janice R. Trent, AuD, CCC-A, Vice President for Audiology Practice.

You can also get a lot of information from their website www.afcea.org.