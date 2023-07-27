HOUSTON (KIAH) – Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes. Estimates vary, but according to a study by the Mayo Clinic, about 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac death each year.

To break down how cardiac arrest and heart attack are different, and what parents need to know before the year school starts to protect their children, Dr. Nilesh Goswami, interventional cardiologist and Baylor Scott and White, spoke with CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez.