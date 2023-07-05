The Arthritis Foundation reported nearly 20.6 percent of Texans suffer from arthritis. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said women have a higher prevalence for the disease than men.

On the market today are several medications and treatments to manage the pain. However, there is one commonly used solution that is approved by government regulator that doesn’t include pills.

Pulsed electromagnetic therapy has been around for years and used routinely worldwide. It has the approval from the Food and Drug Administration, but few doctors turn to it in this country.

The devices send an electrical pulse in your body, stimulating the nerve to decrease pain sensations. The Arthritis Foundation said the treatments can ease pain with minimal risks and offer an alternative to medication for treating arthritis pain.

“Bio energy reduces inflammation, goes into the body, it regenerates tissue healing and increases blood flow strengthening the cell wall and reduces inflammation,” explained Dr. Robert Bard, Radiologist.

NASA uses this technology to restore weakened bones when astronauts return back to earth.

These devices are generally safe, but they do involve electrical impulses. It’s important to talk with your doctor first if you have a pacemaker, another implanted device, are pregnant, have epilepsy, or have a heart problem.