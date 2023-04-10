TEXAS – April is Alcohol Awareness Month. It was created to help increase awareness of alcoholism and hopefully reducing the stigmas that may stop someone from seeking help.

In one study, an estimated 1 in 8 deaths in adults between 20 to 64 years old were attributable to excessive alcohol use.

In Texas in 2020, 963 people were killed in a DUI-related crash according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

If you’re unsure about whether your drinking has become unhealthy, ask yourself the following questions:

Is your personal or work life deteriorating because of your drinking?

Do you drink more, or longer, than you intend?

Do you drink to feel better?

Do you drink to cope with stress or other problems?

Do you feel anxious or irritable without a drink?