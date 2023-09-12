TEXAS – An updated COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The hope is to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.

Like earlier versions, the updated shot is expected to be most protective against covid-19’s worst consequences rather than mild infection.

The FDA said the rollout is part of a shift to treat fall covid-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. Both the covid-19 and flu shot can be given at the same time.

The Centers for disease control and prevention sill must sign off. Its advisers meet today on how to best recommend this round of vaccinations. The shots could begin later this week.

In Texas, COVID-19 cases reported an increase of 11.0% compared to the previous week in a report released on September 6. There were also 42 deaths during that week.

In Harris County, cases and hospitalizations are up slightly with the Harris County Public Health Department showing the area is in the green at Low Impact. According to wastewater data, the county’s positivity rate sits at 26% with viral load up 341% compared to July 6, 2020.