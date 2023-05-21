TEXAS (KIAH) An experimental skin cancer vaccine showed promising results in patients with a melanoma diagnosis. Researchers tested a new mRNA vaccine in patients already diagnosed with the fast-growing and potentially fatal skin cancer.

The study’s results showed that the vaccine trained the patient’s immune system to fight melanoma cancer cells, cutting down the rate of recurrence. Internal medicine doctor Tresa McNeal said the vaccine is still in trial phases.

“We’re seeing promising results of it preventing the spread of further melanoma in those patients. This is very exciting news, and it’s a great use for seeing an mRNA vaccine that’s teaching our body to actually fight cancer cells that could be recurring,” said McNeal.

One in five Americans will have skin cancer in their lifetime. Concerned about your risk? Dr. McNeal said the number one thing you can do to reduce it …. Is to protect your skin from sun exposure.