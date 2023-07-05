Many veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, dread fireworks during Fourth of July celebrations. But number of those affected goes beyond our national heroes after they return home.

Victims of gun violence also are affected by the loud booms of fireworks. According to a study by Ohio State University, fireworks can actually be a lifelong trigger for those suffering from PTSD.

Ways to help ease the pain include:

Finding treatment

Creating a crisis plan

Learning coping skills

For those living with or working with a person who has been diagnosed with PTSD, one of the best things you can do is listen.

“Don’t judge them if they don’t want to go to a fireworks display. It’s not for everyone. Not everyone likes the crowd and the noise,” said Ashley Nguyen, Psychologist. “We should be thoughtful about people who may be impacted by gun violence. And just keep in mind, even when you are outside, there are people who maybe you don’t know are impacted. Just looking out for signs. Because I think we all can help each other as a community.”