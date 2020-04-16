VIDEO: Hospital rules for having a baby during pandemic

Having a baby has become an entirely different experience for expecting mothers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morning Dose journalist Hannah Trippett finds out what mothers can expect when having a baby during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ryan and Rachel Duncan are expecting their second child in May and are being asked questions about travels and fevers.

The Guthries are another family facing new challenges. Their baby had a due date, but they’re now scheduled for induction due to the pandemic. The days leading up to it are certainly different from what she imagined.

They test you for the virus and send you home to wait for the results. If you have it, they’ll assume your husband has it, so he won’t be able to be in the room with you. Chelsea Guthrie, Due on April 21

Studies continue on the effects of COVID-19 on anyone, especially pregnant mothers.

There’s been a case series out of China on pregnant women who also tested positive for COVID-19 as well. From that data, we feel fairly certain that there’s a low risk of the virus transmitting from the mother to the baby inside. Dr. Jennifer Bump, Texas Children’s Hospital

Are expecting mothers prone to more illness? What advise does Dr. Bump have for new parents when it comes to introducing their newborn to others?

Watch the video below to find out more:

