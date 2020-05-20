Video shows emotional moment COVID-19 patient thanks plasma donor for ‘saving my life’

Health

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s first convalescent plasma patient got to meet her donor Tuesday.

Prisma Health made the connection possible. The hospital system is testing the effectiveness of blood plasma in severe or critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Lisa Hardin of Columbia became the state’s first convalescent plasma recipient when doctors used plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 to help Lisa.

The donor is Harriett Whitaker in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Tuesday’s virtual meeting between Harriett and Lisa was emotional for both patient and donor.

“I know that it saved my life and I just wanted to thank you and I’m gonna be your friend forever,” said Hardin.

“It’s just hard to describe what it feels like to know that you saved somebody’s life doing something to me that seems so simple and easy to do,” added Whitaker.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Parents who lost 3-yr-old son to drowning, host life jacket donation drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents who lost 3-yr-old son to drowning, host life jacket donation drive"

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic"

Social Distancing Grades for Harris County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing Grades for Harris County"

The Art Spot Tues May 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Art Spot Tues May 19"

Pandemic Nuptials: Local couple has Zoom-wedding after coronavirus alters original plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Nuptials: Local couple has Zoom-wedding after coronavirus alters original plan"

Organizing During Quarntine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organizing During Quarntine"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular