HOUSTON (KIAH) – The 2022 Houston Walk for Apraxia is happening Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Carruth Center to benefit children with apraxia of speech. This is the 15th anniversary of the Walk for Apraxia which begins at 9 am with a ceremony at 10 am. Registration for the walk is FREE!

As of Friday morning, organizers and participants only need another $500 to reach their $20,000 goal.

Christine Cooper, volunteer coordinator for Houston Walk for Apraxia, explained Apraxia is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to speak.

“It’s similar to when a person has had a stroke. The motor plan can be the brain and the mouth is disrupted,” she said.

According to Apraxia-Kids.org, children with the diagnosis of apraxia of speech generally have a good understanding of language and know what they want to say. However, they have difficulty learning or carrying out the complex sequenced movements that are necessary for intelligible speech.

Cooper’s son was diagnosed with the rare speech disorder at a very young age when they were living out-of-state. When the only speech therapist with experience with Apraxia went on maternity leave, she moved to Texas to find her son the right therapy he needed.

“At that time, my son was five, and I was like, this is, this isn’t going to work – like he needs to talk. My son was actually pretty nonverbal until he was about five and a half,” she said.

Cooper’s resourcefulness led her to Apraxia-Kids.org. She said the website provides research based information for therapies and treatments. The site also helps parents or caregivers find speech pathologists who have advanced training with Apraxia.

“They have been a blessing for my family. They have tons of information and resources both for parents and for professionals,” Cooper said.

Besides Houston, there will be walk in North Texas and El Paso. Click here to find additional resources in your Texas community.

2022 Houston Walk for Apraxia

Date: 10/15/2022

Registration: 9:00 AM

Walk begins: 11:00 AM

Walk ends: 12:00 PM

Venue: The Carruth Center

Location: 11001 Hammerly Blvd, Houston, TX

Fee: FREE

To donate or join a team, click here or visit Apraxia-Kids.org.