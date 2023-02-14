Walking 6,000-plus steps every day can substantially reduce the odds of cardiovascular disease for older adults.

A recent study analyzed data from over 20,000 people in the United States and 42 other countries. They found walking somewhere around 6,000 to 9,000 daily can lower your risk of heart attacks and strokes by 40 to 50% – compared to people who walked just 2,000 steps per day.

“This study confirms previous studies that suggest that if you walk a certain amount every day, you can lower your risk of heart attacks and strokes by 40 to 50%,” said Dr. David Winter, MD, Baylor Scott & White Health. “So, get out there and do some walking.”

Each additional 1,000 steps taken daily, especially for people who currently walk less than 3,000 steps a day, marks a substantial reduction in cardiovascular risk.

The study appears in the journal Circulation.