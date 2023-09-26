HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

As of September 26, they only gained 37% of their $1,050,000 fundraising goal.

If you would like to donate or register yourself or a team for the walk, go to the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org.

November 4, 2023

Event Start at 8:00 a.m.; Opening Ceremony at 9:15 a.m.; Walk Starts at 9:30 a.m.

University of Houston at Lynn Eusan Park, 4800 Calhoun Houston, TX 77004 (Map it)

Route Length: 2 miles