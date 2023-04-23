Advances in bionic clothing is helping those with mobility issues get back to a more active lifestyle without the bulk.

Paula Prentiss, a multiple sclerosis patient, had to wear a specialty device to keep her left from dragging and preventing falls. But now she is utilizing a bionic legging designed to improver her mobility that has a sleeker design.

The Cionic Neural Sleeve is a wearable device that delivers electrical stimulation to four muscle groups. It is targeted toward MS, incomplete spinal injuries, and cerebral palsy patients.

“It detects movement and muscle activity, so it relies on some movement of the indiv at which point we have algorithms that trigger muscle stimulation to assist their movement where they need it,” said Jon Sakai, CIONIC Director of Commercialization.

The Neural Sleeve is only available with a prescription. There is a monthly $200 fee that is paid over 12 months, but the device is returnable if it doesn’t work out.