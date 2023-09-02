(KIAH) — The popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy may raise risk of complications under anesthesia, according to some medical experts.

The drugs can slow digestion so much that it puts patients at increased risk for the problem, called pulmonary aspiration, which can cause dangerous lung damage, infections and even death, said Dr. Ion Hobai, an anesthesiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“This is such a serious sort of potential complication that everybody who takes this drug should know about it,” said Hobai, who was among the first to flag the issue.

Many of you probably already know this, but before sedation, surgeons ask patients to have an empty stomach so they don’t inhale food and liquid into their lungs. Complications include injury, infection and even death.

Wegovy delays the stomach from emptying, which is why experts said guidance to halt the drug a week ahead may not go far enough. Some doctors say the drug should be held for three weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.