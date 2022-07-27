HOUSTON (CW39) The University of South Australia did a study on high-fat diets and how it impacts your health.

The international study was led by UniSA neuroscientists Professor Xin-Fu Zhou and Associate Professor Larisa Bobrovskaya.

They fed mice a high-fat diet for 30 weeks. Results over time resulted in diabetes and subsequent deterioration in their brain’s cognitive abilities. Plus, development of anxiety, depression and worsening Alzheimer’s disease.

Impaired mice had impaired cognitive function and also were more likely to gain excessive weight due to poor metabolism attributed to changes in the brain.

Researchers from Australia and China have published their findings in Metabolic Brain Disease.

UniSA neuroscientist and biochemist Associate Professor Larisa Bobrovskaya says the research adds to the growing body of evidence linking chronic obesity and diabetes with Alzheimer’s disease, predicted to reach 100 million cases by 2050.

Obesity and diabetes impair the central nervous system, exacerbating psychiatric disorders and cognitive decline. We demonstrated this in our study with mice. Assoc Prof Bobrovskaya

In the study, mice were randomly allocated to a standard diet or a high-fat diet for 30 weeks, starting at eight weeks of age. Scientists monitored food consumption, weight and glucose, insulin levels, at different intervals, plus cognitive dysfunction.

The mice on the high-fat diet gained a lot of weight, developed insulin resistance and started behaving abnormally compared to those fed a standard diet.

Genetically modified Alzheimer’s disease mice showed a significant deterioration of cognition and pathological changes in the brain while fed the high fat diet.

Obese individuals have about a 55 per cent increased risk of developing depression, and diabetes will double that risk. Our findings underline the importance of addressing the global obesity epidemic. A combination of obesity, age and diabetes is very likely to lead to a decline in cognitive abilities, Alzheimer’s disease and other mental health disorders. Assoc Prof Bobrovskaya