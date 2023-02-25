TEXAS (KIAH) – Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States, but many of these deaths can be prevented, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reports buckling children in age- and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seat belts reduces serious injuries and death by up to 80%.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported that in 2021, 78 children younger than 8 years old died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 22 of those were unrestrained at the time of the crash. Among children ages 8–12 in 2021, 36 died in traffic crashes, with 13 of them unrestrained at the time of the crash.
Texas Children’s Hospital has a list and a map of organizations who coordinate car seat safety checks throughout the area. For more information about upcoming car-seat safety checks, call them at 832-822-2277.
In fact, Safe Kids Greater Houston has arranged several car seat check times with the Channel View Fire Department and the Tomball Police Department.
Safe Kids Greater Houston network of car seat inspection stations
SAFE KIDS Greater Houston has a network of inspection stations. Contact the following locations to set up an appointment.
Texas Children’s Center for Childhood Injury Prevention
- Medical Center
- 832-822-2277
Pro Salud – Southwest Houston
- 713-665-3103
- 832-822-2277
Safe Kids Greater Houston Coalition – Pasadena
- 832-822-2277
Deer Park Police & Volunteer Fire Department
- 281-930-2152
- 832-822-277
Safe Kids Greater Houston Coalition – Montgomery County
- 936-539-9530
Cypress Creek EMS – Spring/Northwest Harris County
- 281-378-0800
Harris Co. Emergency Corps. – Aldine/Greenspoint
- 281-449-3131
Avance Early Head Start – North Houston
- 713-812-0033 ext. 237
Pearland Fire Dept.
- 281-997-5840
Babies R Us – Sugar Land
- 281-980-9595
Friendswood Police Department
- 281-996-3316
Rosenberg Police Department
- 832-595-3450
Sugar Land Police Department
- 281-275-2580
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office
- 281-238-1536
Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) District 1-Willowood Storefront
- HWY 249/Fallbrook
- 281-537-9492
HCSO District 1-Cali Storefront
- Northwest Medical Center
- 281-537-1606
HCSO District 2-Aldine Storefront
- Aldine
- 281-449-6600
- HCSO District 4-Franz Road Storefront
Katy
- 281-647-9371
HCSO District 4-Mission Bend Storefront
- Alief
- 281-564-5988