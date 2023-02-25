TEXAS (KIAH) – Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death among children in the United States, but many of these deaths can be prevented, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports buckling children in age- and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seat belts reduces serious injuries and death by up to 80%.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported that in 2021, 78 children younger than 8 years old died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 22 of those were unrestrained at the time of the crash. Among children ages 8–12 in 2021, 36 died in traffic crashes, with 13 of them unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Texas Children’s Hospital has a list and a map of organizations who coordinate car seat safety checks throughout the area. For more information about upcoming car-seat safety checks, call them at 832-822-2277.

In fact, Safe Kids Greater Houston has arranged several car seat check times with the Channel View Fire Department and the Tomball Police Department.

Safe Kids Greater Houston network of car seat inspection stations

SAFE KIDS Greater Houston has a network of inspection stations. Contact the following locations to set up an appointment.

Texas Children’s Center for Childhood Injury Prevention

Medical Center

832-822-2277

Pro Salud – Southwest Houston

713-665-3103

832-822-2277

Safe Kids Greater Houston Coalition – Pasadena

832-822-2277

Deer Park Police & Volunteer Fire Department

281-930-2152

832-822-277

Safe Kids Greater Houston Coalition – Montgomery County

936-539-9530

Cypress Creek EMS – Spring/Northwest Harris County

281-378-0800

Harris Co. Emergency Corps. – Aldine/Greenspoint

281-449-3131

Avance Early Head Start – North Houston

713-812-0033 ext. 237

Pearland Fire Dept.

281-997-5840

Babies R Us – Sugar Land

281-980-9595

Friendswood Police Department

281-996-3316

Rosenberg Police Department

832-595-3450

Sugar Land Police Department

281-275-2580

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office

281-238-1536

Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) District 1-Willowood Storefront

HWY 249/Fallbrook

281-537-9492

HCSO District 1-Cali Storefront

Northwest Medical Center

281-537-1606

HCSO District 2-Aldine Storefront

Aldine

281-449-6600

HCSO District 4-Franz Road Storefront

Katy

281-647-9371

HCSO District 4-Mission Bend Storefront

Alief

281-564-5988