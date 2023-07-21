HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Health Department reported a syphilis outbreak responsible for a 128 percent increase in cases among women and a nine-fold rise in congenital syphilis in Houston and Harris County.

Statistics from the department indicated new infections rose from 1,845 in 2019 to 2,905 in 2022, a 57% increase. Syphilis is especially harmful to pregnant women. Untreated syphilis during pregnancy can result in a stillbirth or a baby’s death soon after birth.

To help us understand the complications to not only the women but their babies as well, Dr. Rurbina Joseph, Legacy Community Health primary care and infectious disease physician, stopped by the CW39 Houston Studio to discuss the dramatic rise, preventative measures, and how you can protect yourself and your child.

To schedule an STD/HIV testing appointment, call 832-548-5000 or visit www.legacycommunityhealth.org.