TEXAS (KIAH) – April is Esophageal Cancer Month, spotlighting a type of cancer that has been on the rise for decades, particularly among middle-aged Americans. Fortunately, we know the risk factors for esophageal cancer.

Dr. Vani Konda, MD, gastroenterologist at Baylor Scott & White Health, talks about the signs and symptoms to catch it early and the latest research and treatment options.

