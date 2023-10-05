HOUSTON (KIAH) – According to a survey by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, 40% of students reported they experienced bullying at school in the past year.

With World Day of Bullying Prevention observed this month, I thought it would be a good idea to sit down with pediatrician Dr. Christina Johns.

Additional highlights from the 2023 Youth Right Now survey include:

Young people are socially conscious and care deeply about social justice issues. 86% of youth feel they can stand up for what they think is right even if their friends disagree. 81% of youth feel they can make a difference in their community. Across all racial backgrounds, racial justice rises to the top as a key issue teens care about, with more than half (53%) reporting it as the number one issue they care about.*

Young people are making positive decisions to support their futures. Academics are a priority – 83% of youth report making grades of either mostly A’s or mostly B’s in the last school year. Youth are taking care of their physical health – they’re eating well (70% say they eat at least three fruits and vegetables per day), getting physical activity (53% report getting more than 60 minutes of physical activity at least five days a week), and teens are largely abstaining from risky behaviors such as smoking and drug and alcohol use.

Today’s youth are compassionate and empathetic, and that’s especially true of Gen Z teens. 83% of teens report they’ve done something to help people in their community. 85% of youth think of how other people will be affected when making a decision. 89% of youth say when they are the leader of a group, they make sure everyone feels important. 94% of youth say they can work with people who are different than them.

