TEXAS (KIAH) – A new health report shows tooth decay and cavities are up nearly 32% in Texas children.

Comparing data from the National Survey of Children’s Health, 11.6% of children ages 1 to 17 in Texas were reported as having tooth decay or cavities in 2018-2019. That number rose by more than 28,000 patients during 2020-2021.

The likely reason is a drop in dental checkups during the pandemic. The American Dental Association reported from March through August 2020, weekly visits to dental offices were down 33% lower than in 2019. Furthermore, the pandemic disproportionately hurt racial and ethnic minority and low-income populations.

Dentists and health officials are encouraging caregivers to bring their children in for their regular exams and cleaning, especially in their adolescent years so they can build good oral health habits early.