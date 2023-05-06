In October of 2022, the Food and Drug Administration designated the popular ADHD drug dextroamphetamine-amphetamine, better known as Adderall, as currently in shortage. This causes treatment delays and difficulty filling prescriptions.

How did the Adderall shortage happen

Supply chain issues is one of the many causes for the Adderall shortage, according to Joseph Wendelken, Rhode Island Department of Health.

Other reasons include:

Yearly production quotes set by the Drug Enforcement Administration because Adderall is a Schedule II controlled substance

Demand for the drug has been on the rise jumping 20% from February 2020 to December 2022

What NOT to do during the Adderall shortage

According to Donald McKaig, Lifespan Registered Pharmacist, urged patients to

Not ration their medication

Not abruptly end their treatment altogether

“Symptoms of withdrawal can occur relatively quickly after stopping an ADHD or stimulant medication and can start to appear within 12 hours,” said McKaig. “Within three to seven days you can still be experiencing effects from stopping the medication, usually after about seven days the symptoms start to fade and become more manageable.”