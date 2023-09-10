A vaccine against Lyme disease entered into phase 3 clinical trials.

Lyme disease is a systemic infection caused by a bacteria transmitted to humans by infected ticks. It is estimated to annually affect more than 477,000 people in the United States.

Early symptoms include a gradually expanding rash or more nonspecific symptoms that are often overlooked like fatigue, fever, headache, and mild stiff neck. Left untreated, the disease can cause more serious complications affecting the joints, the heart, or the nervous system.

Right now, there are 6,000 participants 5 years and older in the trial. The vaccine makers Pfizer and Valneva say data from the Phase 2 shows strong immune response in adults as well as in children, with acceptable safety and tolerability profiles in both study populations.

“With increasing global rates of Lyme disease, providing a new option for people to help protect themselves from the disease is more important than ever,” said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development at Pfizer. “We hope that the data generated from the Phase 3 study will further support the positive evidence for VLA15 to date, and we are looking forward to collaborating with the research sites across the U.S. and Europe on this important trial.”

Depending on the results from phase 3, Pfizer could potentially submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025.