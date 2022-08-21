HOUSTON (CW39) — Early indicators from Australia’s influenza surveillance data is leading to U.S. health experts to believe this could be an active flu season.

Before flu season begins, the Center for Disease Control recommends people get flu vaccinations early in the fall and ideally be the end of October.

It takes up to two weeks for the body to build up protection after getting immunized. Those most at risk for catching the flu are school-aged kids, teens, and the elderly.

“Due to weaker immune systems, seniors often bear the heaviest health burden when it comes to flu,” said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic and Vice President, CVS Health. “This year, the CDC recommends that people over age 65 get the higher dose vaccine to ensure they receive the most effective protection possible when it comes to preventing the flu.”

Flu shots are now available at all local pharmacies, like CVS. You can also call into your doctors office to check on their availability.

To find the latest Texas date on the flu, go to https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/IDCU/disease/influenza/surveillance/2021-2022.aspx.