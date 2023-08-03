TEXAS (KIAH) – For many families, back-to-school is just around the corner. According to one medical professional, you should start weaning your child off screen time.

Chief medical officer Dominic Lucia, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, said screen time close to bedtime can negatively impact sleep, so start limiting devices especially at night. Cutting back on screen time can also help improve your child’s concentration at school.

“It’s very hard for the teacher to replicate that amount of stimulus that they’re getting from these highly designed games, electronics, lights, graphics,” explained Dr. Lucia.

He added while you’re refreshing your daily routine, consider taking tiny steps toward an earlier bedtime. Kids need between eight to 12 hours of sleep a night.