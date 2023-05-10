Experts say allergy season isn’t just getting longer, it’s also getting more intense. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – When it comes to allergies, Houston ranks 12th out of 100 cities across the nation in the 2023 Allergy Capitols report.

Other top Texas cities include:

#2: Dallas

#12: Houston

#25: McAllen

#37: San Antonio

#39: El Paso

#99: Austin

With it being National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, Harris County Public Health aims to educate everyone about their conditions, triggers, and treatments.

Asthma is a chronic lung disease that affects people of all ages and can cause breathing difficulties, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness. Asthma attacks can be mild, moderate, serious, or even life-threatening.

On the other hand, allergies are when your immune system reacts to a foreign substance that has entered your body, called an allergen. An allergic reaction can be triggered by something you eat, breathe, touch, or inject into your body. Allergy symptoms can include sneezing, runny nose, and itchy or watery eyes. There is no cure for allergies, but they can be managed with prevention and treatment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following measures to help manage asthma and allergy symptoms:

Avoid triggers: Identify and avoid triggers that worsen your symptoms, such as pollen, dust, or pet dander.

: Work with your healthcare provider to create an action plan that outlines what to do in case of an asthma or allergy attack. Get vaccinated: People with asthma and allergies are at higher risk of developing complications from respiratory infections, so getting vaccinated against influenza and pneumonia is crucial.

This May, let us raise awareness about asthma and allergies and help people better manage their symptoms. The AAFA invites everyone to the 31 days of action to raise asthma and allergy awareness.

Here are just a few ways you can participate: