HOUSTON (KIAH) – Some parents are having a hard time finding the latest COVID-19 vaccine for their children. We spoke with one pediatrician who says she and many of her colleagues are having a hard time stocking them for their patients.

But here is one place you can start: Vaccines.gov. Enter your zip code and select the vaccines you need. Pharmacies that have the specific vaccine you are interested in will pop up.

Health professionals recommend getting the flu and covid shots by the end of the month.