More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oftentimes, people don’t even know they got bit.

“According to what doctors say is one of the hardest things about making this diagnosis is that you don’t know when the bite occurred. It’s not like you pull a tick off and the next day you start to see evidence of that. I don’t know when I was bitten by it, I mean, I wasn’t aware of any special bite that I got five years ago at all,” said Bernadine Heller-Greenman, alpha-gal patient.

The reaction is called alpha-gal syndrome. It’s not caused by a germ but by a sugar, known as alpha-gal, found in meat from mammals — and in tick spit. Scientists have tied it to the lone star tick, which despite its Texas-themed name, is most common in the eastern and southern U.S.

When an infected person eats beef, pork, venison or other meat from mammals — or ingests milk, gelatin or other mammal products — it triggers an immune response and can lead to a severe allergic reaction.

“The first signs were, the first sign was a rash that I had that I could never figure out what it was from. A rash on my torso, my thighs, sometimes my thighs, sometimes my arms, but definitely my torso,” said Heller-Greenman.

Along with hives, symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, severe stomach pain, difficulty breathing, dizziness and swelling of the lips, throat, tongue or eye lids. Unlike some other food allergies, which occur soon after eating, these reactions hit hours later.

Experts say people with unexplained diarrhea, nausea and abdominal pain should be tested for the syndrome.