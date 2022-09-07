The White House held a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday discussing the recently authorized boosters that have been updated to target the omicron strain.

This is the first briefing since the FDA authorized and the CDC recommended the new, updated COVID 19 vaccines for all Americans ages 12 and up.

The White House COVID-19 response coordinator touted that with this modified dose, it “makes us, the United States, the first nation with new vaccines that match the version of the omicron variant that is currently dominant, dominant both here in the US and around the world.”

“For the first time since December of 2020, these vaccines, our vaccines, have caught up with the virus.” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.

The Food and Drug Administration approved tweaks to the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and Moderna. The nation’s top experts hope the modified boosters will blunt another winter surge.

When will the new “bivalent” vaccines arrive?

Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, gave a timeline of when the “bivalent” shots will be available. He mentioned during the briefing that last Friday doses of the modified shot have already been sent and delivered. He added that by the end of this week, over 90% of Americans will live within five miles of the new, updated vaccine.

To find a bivalent shot, you can visit Vaccines.gov to find a location near you. Becerra shared CVS, Walgreens, and other pharmacy partners already began taking appointments over the weekend with appointments widely available within the next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.