According to the American College of Cardiology, which grains you eat can impact your risk of getting heart disease earlier.

Wheat is a major part of our diets, and it usually comes in two forms: refined grain and whole grain. A recent study in the Middle East found a higher intake of refined grain was associated with an increased risk of premature coronary artery disease in an Iranian population, while eating whole grains was associated with reduced risk.

What is the difference between the two? Dr. David Winter, Baylor Scott & White Health, explained refined grain is when whole grain wheat is milled, ground and becomes white flour.

“Along the way it loses some of the nutrients and the vitamins there. So, whole grains are better for you than refined grains. And the same for other species. For example, rice, brown rice is better for you than white rice,” he said.

Dr. Winter added eating mostly whole grains makes a big difference in lower heart attack and stroke risk. But he adds, “that’s not what most people in America right now are eating.”