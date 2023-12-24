HOUSTON (KIAH) — Do winter months mean you can take a break from protecting your skin against harmful UV rays? Not according to dermatologists who say young adults especially need to be on the lookout for the most aggressive form of skin cancer year round.

“People may not realize that a small black spot on the back of their leg or shoulder is something that could potentially metastasize to the rest of their body,” said Dr. Katherine Fiala, Baylor Scott and White dermatologist.

In 2022, an estimated 4,838 melanoma cases were expected to be diagnosed in Texas, with approximately 555 deaths, according to the Texas Oncology. They warned those who have ever used indoor tanning beds are 83 percent more likely to be diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, and 29 percent more likely to be diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

Dr. Fiala said older patients are at highest risk for less aggressive types of skin cancer. But melanoma is the number one most diagnosed type of cancer among young Americans between the ages of 24 to 29.

“I’ve seen patients in their 20s and 30s who have had to undergo treatment for metastatic melanoma,” said Dr. Fiala.

The medical community is still trying to figure out why, but so far, it seems risk factors include a genetic predisposition coupled with intermittent bursts of high sun exposure.

Dr. Fiala tells her patients to remember the ‘ABCD” and even E’s of skin cancer.

Look for spots with:

Asymmetry

A jagged border

Varying colors

A diameter bigger than a pencil eraser

And spots that evolve over time