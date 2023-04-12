TEXAS (KIAH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have sounded the alarm about a new, drug-resistant strain of a bacteria called ‘shigella’.

The CDC said children under five are most at risk for contracting the disease. Many outbreaks are in school or daycare settings.

Internal medicine doctor Carol Nwelue, of Baylor Scott and White, said this bacteria mainly presents mostly some very unpleasant gastro-intestinal symptoms.

Numbers of shigella have been rising in the U.S. In 2022, about 5% of Shigella infections reported to CDC were caused by XDR strains, compared with 0% in 2015. Doctors treating patients infected with XDR strains have limited antimicrobial treatment options.

That can be a problem for treating the condition — which is why Dr. Nwelue said prevention is important.

“So someone has a bowel movement who has this, in some way, you know, they don’t wash their hands. Maybe they’re making a meal. Maybe the baby has it, we’re changing the diaper and don’t wash our hands as well as we should,” she described. “We eat and we introduce it into our mouth and into our GI tract. That’s how it’s spread. Um, how can we prevent that? Washing hands. Washing hands, washing hands.”