HOUSTON (KIAH) – According to many of the leading cancer advocacy groups, African American women are more likely to die from one specific kind of cancer versus white women.

That is breast cancer. What is responsible for the disparity in outcomes? One reason, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, is that black women are more likely to be diagnosed with late stage cancer, perhaps as a result of delayed screening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That’s why breast cancer surgeon Dr. Lucy Wallace emphasizes the importance of annual mammograms for women over the age of forty.

“We know that early detection saves lives. If you can detect breast cancer in its early, most treatable stage, the outcomes are very, very good,” said Dr. Wallace, Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas.