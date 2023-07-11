TEXAS – The extreme heat and high humidity are plaguing allergy and asthma sufferers. With more heat alerts predicted for the middle of July plus our recent rain producing more allergens, health experts warned the respiratory illness will get even worse.

What causes summer asthma

The Allergy & Asthma Network explained:

Breathing in hot air can trigger summer asthma symptoms, causing airways to tighten and narrow, making breathing more difficult.

Then mix in humid air that is heavier and often filled with allergens and irritants. This creates poor air quality and can cause asthma symptoms to flare.

Heat also increases the risk of air pollution, trapping ozone and particulate matter from cars, trucks and other sources.

Summer air can become stagnant trapping pollen, dust, mold and pollutants.

If the condition goes untreated, people can end up in the hospital. That is why it’s so important for asthma sufferers to follow the instructions of their primary care physician or specialist.

What to do about summer asthma

“It’s important that they follow that action plan so they don’t get that exacerbation, or that worsening of the asthma attack,” said Dr. Felipe Gutierrez, Director of Urgent Care, DHR Health, Mcallen.

Dr. Guiteirrez advised his patients to stay indoors if possible to avoid the allergens and heat, but there are still steps to ensure the indoor air quality is good, too.

The Allergy & Asthma Network shared:

Keep your home clean and dust free. Dust mites and mold – both common asthma triggers – can thrive indoors during the summer.

Wash your bedsheets and pillow cases in hot water a little more often to get rid of dust mites.

Keep an eye out for mold in typically damp areas, such as the bathroom or basement.

Other allergens to watch for indoors are pet dander (if you have pets), cockroaches and mice.