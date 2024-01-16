HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — Harris County is the unhealthiest county according to a new study from MarketWatch.

MarketWatch did research across the America, to find out what communities are considered healthiest and unhealthiest. They looked at information for more than 500 major counties using 15 main metrics like air pollution and health challenges to determine rankings.

Unfortunately, Harris isn’t the only major county to make the cut across Texas for most unhealthiest counties.

Here in Harris County, MarketWatch is attributing factors like higher rates of obesity and diabetes and lack of health insurance as the main reasons for our #1 ranking.