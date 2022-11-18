(KIAH) – Have you ever had a twitching around your eye? It happens because the muscles around your eyes get out of balance.

There are three main culprits for a twitching eye:

Stress

Being sleep deprived

Having a lot of caffeine

While we can try to change some habits to prevent eye twitching, there are some who deal with big, chronic spasms.

“That’s a more serious kind of problem that we treat with Botox injections. But the mild twitching, something we all get, just take better care of yourself and you will have less itching or twitching,” said Dr. David Winter, MD, Baylor Scott & White.