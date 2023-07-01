HOUSTON (KIAH) — A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that the rates of children diagnosed with autism has tripled in the last 16 years. Researchers said the sharp increase is largely because of greater awareness, better diagnosis tools and a broader definition of autism.

The study is based on research from Rutgers University that looked at data from 2000 to 2016 from more than 4,000 8-year-olds in New and New Jersey. The study also found the rate varied by demographic and income level.

Black children were 30% less likely to be identified with autism spectrum disorder without intellectual disability (ASD-N) compared with white children. Children residing in affluent areas were 80% more likely to be identified with ASD-N compared with children in underserved areas. This led researchers to conclude children in underserved communities are not getting the same access to medical resources.

In Texas, the prevalence of autism has also been on the rise. Autism is the fastest growing disability in the state, according to a 2019 report released by the Texas Autism Council.