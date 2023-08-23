HOUSTON (KIAH) – As schools are opening and Houston Independent School District set to welcome back kids next week, don’t forget to take your child in for their annual exam and sports physical.

Sport physicals are so important, most schools require them. During the physical, doctors try to find anything that might increase the risk of damage to the child in advance.

The physical includes examining the heart, bones, joints, and follow up on any prior injuries. Flexibility, strength, and balance are also tested, as well screening for anxiety and depression.