A new recommendation by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force would have women start their mammogram exams at age 40 instead of waiting until 50.

The task force has long said women can choose to start breast cancer screening as young as 40, with a stronger recommendation that they get the x-ray exams every two years from age 50 through 74.

Tuesday’s update, which is still in progress and open for comment, would mark a shift in the influential panel’s guidelines.

“This new recommendation will help save lives and prevent more women from dying due to breast cancer,” said former task force chair Dr. Carol Mangione.

But many health experts say the recommendations don’t go far enough, especially for black women. According to the task force’s documentation, black women are 40% more likely to die of breast cancer compared to white women.

“Black women have an increased chance of developing a more aggressive cancer, and those really, these patient populations, were not considered as well. It was more of a one-size-fits-all approach before. So, we definitely applaud the fact that they are recognizing some sub groups of patients who really do need to be screened earlier,” said Dr. Sarah Friedewald, Chief of Breast Imaging at Northwestern Medicine.

The task force also addressed the nearly half of all women who have dense breasts. Mammograms may not work as well on dense breasts, but they called for more research on whether other types of testing would be more beneficial.

The draft recommendation applies to women at average risk of breast cancer but not those at very high risk due to certain genetic or other factors. It is open for public comment through June 5, after which the task force will decide whether to finalize it.