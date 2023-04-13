About 30% of U.S. workers say their employer is not concerned about their mental health, according to findings from the American Psychological Association.

One of the biggest concerns was their pay isn’t keeping up with inflation.

The numbers

Workers said in the survey compensation failing to keep up with inflation is negatively affecting their mental health.

71% said they are worried that their compensation has not kept up with inflation.

24% reported that they do not feel they receive adequate compensation.

The workers who do not feel they receive adequate compensation cited two main factors:

60% said pay has not kept up with inflation

52% said pay does not reflect all of the work they do

Those who worried that their compensation has not kept up with inflation reported negative impacts of work on their psychological well-being compared to their counterparts.

39% said their work environment has had a negative impact on their mental health compared with 21% of those who were not worried about compensation

54% were worried about inflation’s impact on their compensation said they typically felt tense or stressed compared with 34% of those who were not worried

A possible solution

Dr. Jawad Zafar, a psychiatrist, argued society needs to make a major change to help employees.

“There are places, companies. that are testing the four-day work week models, and the data that I’ve looked at so far, the productivity is the same. Productivity-wise is the same actually. So that begs the question I think companies should look at it,” he said.