HOUSTON (KIAH) During the first year of the pandemic, WHO estimates the rise in both anxiety and depressive disorders increased more than 25% during the first year of the pandemic. At the same time, mental health services have been severely disrupted and the treatment gap for mental health conditions has widened.

WHO is looking to World Mental Health Day (October 10, 2022) to rekindle efforts to protect and improve the mental health of all global citizens.

To bring awareness and combat the stigma of mental health, WHO will launch a campaign around the theme of Making Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority. They are hoping this gives those with mental health conditions, advocates, governments, employers, and employees to come together and to be vocal about what needs to be done to “ensure Mental Health & Well-Being becomes a Global Priority for all.”

On social media, they urge people to #WorldMentalHealthDay.