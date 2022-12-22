HOUSTON (KIAH) – This time of year can be hectic. Between shopping, family, and all the events, the holidays can be stressful. And even though many of us try to make it as magical as possible for our children, they too can get stressed out.

“Children face so many different stressors. One being they are overwhelmed by maybe traveling or how many family members they are around or there can be other family dynamics that have changed, and it’s hard for children during the holidays,” said Stephanie Gulla, author of the children’s book POM Through It.

Yes, the holidays can be stressful for children, too. Consider this. They are off their routine. Plus, there are so many expectations put on them, especially in social settings. Not to mention the ambient stress coming from adults.

According to Claire McCarthy, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing, here are just a few ways we can prevent holiday stress for our kids:

First and foremost, manage your own stress. Not only are you setting an example, but there’s just no way to stop your children from sensing your stress and being affected by it.

As much as possible, keep routines the same. This is particularly true for sleep.

Keep kids active. Sitting in front of the TV or playing on an iPad all day isn’t good for anyone. Kick them outside. Exercise is a known stressbuster.

Another way to help children cope with the stress of the holidays can be through reading.

Using her childhood pomeranian named Teddy as her main character, Stephanie Gulla wrote Pom Through It – a book that teaches kids about resilience and fighting the urge to stay still.

“Teddy gets to his destination, regardless how scared he is, I want children to know that you could be facing a difficult time, but you have to keep on going.”

There is also a questionnaire at the end of the book children can fill out. It helps them know themselves better, learn coping strategies, and hopefully build a bond with their family members for ages 4 to 8.

