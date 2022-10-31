HOUSTON (KIAH) – Breast cancer is the second most common cancer that affects women in the United States. Although it is uncommon, men can be diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Men should really consider getting tested for the BRCA gene which is a gene that can predispose people to breast and ovarian cancer,” said Dr. Patricia Dickson, Siteman Cancer Center Medical Geneticist.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 500 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer.

While male breast cancer accounts for less than 1% of all breast cancer diagnoses, Texas Oncology noted male breast cancer is frequently diagnosed at a later stage when it is more difficult to treat.

If there is cancer in your family, doctors advise you to see if genetic testing for the BRCA gene is right for you.

“If you have a strong family history of cancer, you really should be tested for one of those genes. But, consider it even if you have a few family members with cancer because we’re finding that even if you only have a few family members with cancer you could still have one of these genes,” said Dickson.

It’s recommended that men with the BRCA gene do self breast exams checking for lumps or skin discoloration. Being more aware of breast cancer is not only beneficial for men’s health, but the health of their families.

“So if you have one of these genes that predisposes to cancer, then you have a risk of passing that on to your daughter,” explained Dr. Dickson.

There are several facilities that do genetic testing in the Houston area. One of them is Baylor College of Medicine. The state if you and anyone you know meet any of the following criteria, it is highly recommended to schedule a genetic screening appointment:

Personal history of breast cancer diagnosed at age 45 or younger

Personal history of two or more breast cancers if one was diagnosed at age 50 or younger

Personal history of triple-negative breast cancer diagnosed at age 60 or younger

Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry and personal or family history of breast cancer

A close family member who meets one of the previous criteria

At least three family members with breast cancer

Personal or family history of ovarian cancer

A close family member with male breast cancer, ovarian cancer, aggressive prostate cancer, or pancreatic cancer

A known genetic mutation in the family