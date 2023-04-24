HOUSTON (KIAH) – With approximately three million cases of child abuse reported each year in the United States, the YMCA of Greater Houston is committed to ensuring the safety of Houston’s youth.

To coincide with National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month in April, YMCA CEO Stephen Ivers sits down with CW39 Houston to discuss the organization’s annual Five Days of Action initiative to raise awareness of this pressing issue and inspire adults to take action to protect children from child abuse.

You can learn more about the Five Days of Action on their Facebook and Instagram social media accounts.