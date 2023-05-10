May is Mental Health Awareness month. Established in 1949, the initiative was designed to highlight the importance of mental health and wellness.

For 2023, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is celebrating this month with the More Than Enough campaign.

On their website, NAMI posted May should give us all an opportunity to come together and “remember the inherent value we each hold — no matter our diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background or ability. We want every person out there to know that if all you did was wake up today, that’s more than enough.”

NAMI shared that everyone is more than enough just by showing up for themselves and for the people around them. They even invite you to share on social media why you are more than enough by tagging them (@NAMICommunicate) and using our hashtag #MoreThanEnough.

They have starter prompts like this one:

REMINDER: Your worth is not measured by your productivity. You deserve love and healing just as you are. You are #MoreThanEnough. @NAMICommunicate: nami.org/mhm