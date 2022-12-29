TEXAS (KIAH) – December 28 is National Call a Friend Day. A reminder to pick up the phone and check in with someone you love.

Research shows communicating over the phone or video chat builds stronger bonds than just a text or an email. That’s because hearing the other person’s voice or seeing their face is an important factor in social connection.

Baylor Scott & White Health clinical psychologist Dr. Kenleigh McMinn said it’s not only good for your heart, it’s good for your health.

“We know that factors like loneliness or depression can have an impact on our heart disease. And we are guessing that that’s because we as humans are just wired to be really social creatures,” said Dr. McMinn.

Studies have shown loneliness has big physical consequences – including increased risk of death from heart disease and higher blood pressure.

The University of Texas offers the following ideas for their students experiencing loneliness. These can also be applied to anyone.

Recognize and express your loneliness. Just admitting your feelings to yourself rather than denying or running away from them can bring some relief. Expressing the way you feel in a journal, to a family member, a friend from home, or a counselor can also be helpful.

Change up your routines. Sometimes making new connections begins with a simple change. Be open to meeting the people around you in different settings.

Be active. Exercise improves your mood and can increase your self-confidence.

Nurture your relationships. If you find yourself missing someone, take a moment to give this person a call.

Seek support. If your feelings of loneliness have become chronic, lasting more than a few weeks or months, talking to a counselor about what you are experiencing may help.