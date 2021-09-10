Help heading to Louisiana courtesy of the Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) During Hurricane season, Houston Food Bank (HFB) is prepared to support neighbors with emergency relief. From the Houston area to our neighbors around the state and the country, they go where the need is the most. Since Hurricane Ida hit, HFB has been in contact with and assisting food banks in Louisiana.

Over the past few days, the Houston Food Bank has been sending 2 trucks per day to Louisiana to help replenish Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana’s warehouse. These locations are so important to meet the food needs of the community. From mixed loads of product and ready-to-eat fruit, disaster boxes (shelf-stable items), Meals-ready-to-eat (MREs), and cleaning supplies, all of it is being sent. In fact, more than 20 truckloads of product will be sent in all. Assistance has also been sent to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank , including the loan of a bobtail truck for deliveries.

HFB has even secured sleeper cabs to be efficient and safe, and is sending two warehouse staff and two truck drivers for a week at time to work at their food bank. HFB has been working with their partners in Houston to assist with any evacuee support. For information, call the Houston Food Bank helpline to find services 832-369-9390 and to find a pantry near you, visit Houston Food Bank. The Houston Food Bank also needs volunteers to help stay prepared during hurricane season.

