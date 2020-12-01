Help solve a crime and get extra Holiday cash!

HOUSTON (CW39) Looking to make some extra cash this holiday season? Well if you can help Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department catch a suspect, they will pay you $5,000 and as always your tip will remain anonymous.

HPD investigators need your help identifying two men for illegal dumping. Take a look at the video and pictures below and see if you recognize the suspects in question.

Take a look at the official police report below:



WANTED:

Two men seen on video illegally dumping items

For Immediate Release: November 30, 2020



Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for Illegal Dumping.



On Friday, July 17, 2020, at approximately 6:56 p.m., two unknown black male suspects dumped various items in the 12900 Block of Donegal Way in Houston, Texas. Video surveillance cameras captured the suspects driving a dark colored pick-up truck and they stopped along the side of the road and exited the vehicle. The suspects began removing a truck bed full of tree limbs from the vehicle and dumped them along the side of the roadway. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.



Suspect #1: Black male, approximately 60-70 years old, 250 lbs., with white hair and beard, wearing a white tank top and blue jean shorts.



Suspect #2: Black male, approximately 30-40 years old, 260-270 lbs., wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



